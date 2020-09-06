‘The Masses Are With Us’: PDP Confident Of Victory In Ondo Election, Says Jegede

Eyitayo Jegede, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State has expressed that he is certain of victory.

Jegede made this known after a stakeholders meeting held at the Oyo State Government House in Agodi, Ibadan.

According to reports, the meeting to strategise towards the election.

“The people of Ondo state have now seen the negative effects of APC administration,” Jegede said.

“If they are sure of their position, then they should not have threatened violence, they shouldn’t have said they are relying on federal might, which is what they have been saying all along.

“The masses are with us and they should not impose any violence on the state; let’s have a free and fair election, any day, any time APC will go down.”

The election is scheduled for October 10 with incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC also seeking re-election.