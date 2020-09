Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has revealed the first thing he will do when he gets back home.

The Unilag graduate has so much love for his mother and will want her to reap the fruits of her labour when he gets back. He revealed this while having a conversation with other housemates.

The rapper said he will take his mum for a proper check-up so that any sickness or disease found will be removed on time. He added that this is the time for enjoyment and he won’t like to lose his mother.