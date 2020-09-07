“The dark clouds won’t last forever” – Toke Makinwa reveals how she survived her divorce

Nigerian On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed how she survived her divorce.

The media personality was married to Maje Ayida after years of an on-and-off relationship. They went their separate ways shortly after they got married.

A follower who seems to be going through the same thing reached out to ask Toke how she survived and Toke gave her some advice.

“I took it one day at a time hun,” Toke explained, adding, “had good days, bad days, the dark cloud won’t last forever. I promise you’ll smile again.”

She also consoled another follower who is dealing with a divorce, writing: “It is a dark valley but what doesn’t kill you will only wish it did cos you’re reborn. You will rise from it all, I promise.”