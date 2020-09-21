The 570,000naira dress & 398,000naira belt Erica rocked to a party over the weekend

Former big brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim got people talking when she made her first public appearance at a party over the weekend, since her disqualification.

Erica wore a $1470 (N570k) Stella Jean Imponente Long Sleeve Bow Neck Dress and an £870 obi belt in nappa, to the party which was attended by fellow ex-housemates.

Recall that the reality star was disqualified from the show for confronting fellow housemate Laycon, over claims she tried to kiss him.

Her repeated flouting of Big Brother House rules also earned her the disqualification.

Erica, who was the Head of House (HOH), had earlier gotten two strikes for repeatedly breaking the house rules.

She was disqualified for breaking the house rules, bullying, provocation and engaging with the production crew.