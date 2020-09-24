‘Thanks To Banky W For Changing My Life’ – Wizkid

Nigerian Afro-pop/Afro-beat singer, Wizkid, has appreciated his former boss and mentor, Banky W. The multiple award-winning artist took to his Instagram story shortly after releasing the music video for his recent single featuring H.E.R, ‘Smile’ to share a photo of Banky W and Tunde Demuren together as he appreciates them for changing his life.

His post reads:

“Thank you to these guys for changing my life! @bankywellington @captdemuren EME 4 ever!!”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Wizkid featured his three sons in the new video for ‘Smile’.

Read Also: ‘Wizkid’s Lyrics Is Not My Style’ – Singer Wurld Throws Subtle Shade

Wizkid became officially signed to Banky W and Tunde Demuren’s now defunct EME record label in 2009.

See his Instagram story below: