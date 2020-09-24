Thank you for changing my life – Wizkid expresses gratitude to Banky W

Top Nigerian artiste, Ayo Balogun processionally known as Wizkid has expressed gratitude to former label boss, Banky W and Captain Tunde Demuren.

Wizkid thanked the two men who happen to be best friends, for transforming his life. He also expressed a special thanks to Banky W, saying he is forever grateful.

Banky W and Demuren signed Wizkid to their record label, Empire Mates Entertainment, in 2009, thereby officially launching the Ojuelegba crooner’s music career which has metamorphosed into a multi-million naira empire.

Wizkid also showed his support for his former label, EME, even though he has since launched his own record label, Starboy Entertainment.

In a recent post on social media, the father of three wrote; “Thank you to these guys for changing my life @ Bankywellington @ captdemuren. EME 4 ever!!”