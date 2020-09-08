Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert Welcome Their Second Baby Daughter

American singer, Teyana Taylor has welcomed her second child, a baby girl with her husband, Iman Shumpert on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the singer’s husband broke the news as he shared a a photo and video of their newborn named Rue Rose.

Shumpert wrote;

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you! 🌹 @babyruerose”

Watch the video below: