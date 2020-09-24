Teni Comes Under Fire For Calling Erica ‘Omo Igbo’

Nigerian singer, Teni, has received backlash from Nigerian Twitter users after she labelled Erica as ‘Omo Igbo’. Although she did this at the beginning of the BBNaija show in a video she posted on Twitter, the video is now being referenced following Laycon’s disclosure that his genotype is SC.

Teni is one of the celebrities supporting Laycon. She has constantly publicized her support for the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ finalist.

The video in which she refers to Erica as ‘Omo Igbo’ was as a result of Laycon’s unrequited feelings for Erica early on in the show.

With the video being circulated once again online, Twitter users have expressed displeasure with the singer’s perceived tribalistic comment.

A user with the handle @NwaOwere_1 tweeted:

“Depending on context of what is been discussed. Omo Igbo can be derogatory. In context of Teni’s rants Omo Igbo is derogatory.”

See tweets below: