Temi Otedola Shares Beautiful Photos On Twitter

Fashion blogger and daughter of business mogul, Temi Otedola, has recently shared beautiful photos of herself on her social media pages.

Taking to Twitter, she captions the photos thus:

“can’t stop. won’t stop.”

She also recently responded to a tweet from a fan that tweeted thus:

“I’d love to see Temi Otedola in one of my designs”

Her response reads:

“Check your DM’s Angel!!!”

Read Also: Temi Otedola Takes Mr Eazi On Vacation To Celebrate His 29th Birthday

Ms Otedola has also made her acting debut in Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming movie, ‘Citation’. The first official teaser for the movie is out. Otedola shared the teaser on her Twitter page with the caption:

“I can finally share the first official teaser for #CitationTheMovie I hope you love it!”

See her Twitter post below:

See the photos below: