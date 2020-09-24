Tell Erica to sell more shirts — Shade Ladipo reacts after Erica’s management called out car dealer who promised Erica N2million and a car

Nigerian Media personality, Shade Ladipo, has taken to her social media page to speak against being entitled to another person’s money.

According to Shade, even if someone promises you money, you have no entitlement to it.

Her post reads:

If someone promises you money o gift and renagades…. Please understand it’s just a promise.

You have no right to the money, you have no entitlement to the money. The money isn’t yours.

The money still belongs to the owner. Let’s stop being beggars here. Work for your mulla.

Tell Erica to sell more shirts

Recall the management of former BBNaija housemate, Erica Nweledim yesterday called out one Mr. Chidi Mike, the man who promised her N2million and a car.

Mike Premium, who identified himself as a talent manager, took to his social media page to reveal that Chidi hasn’t fulfilled his promise to her.

In his words ;

“He promised to give Erica N2m and a car but now he’s changing everything. He said he’ll give Erica N500k and she will need to sign a contract, then the car will come in next year and he will balance her the remaining N1.5m later,” Mike said, telling Chidi to delete the post of his promise to Erica so as not to mislead people.