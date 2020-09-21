Tekno Supports His Baby Mama, Lola Rae On Release Of Her New Music Video

Nigerian musician, Tekno, also known as Alhaji Tekno, has decided to support his former partner and baby mama, Lola Rae considering that she has just released a new music video ‘Shower Me’.

Tekno showed her support by posting the art cover for the single and a short teaser of the video on his Instagram story.

Lola Rae, whose real name is Rachel Akosua Funmilola Garton, was reportedly signed to DMW in 2016. She became popular after the release of her 2012 song, ‘Watch My Ting Go’. The remix of the song features Iyanya.

Lola Rae’s daughter with Tekno is named Skye Yaa Amaka Kelechi in 2018.

See Tekno’s Instagram story below: