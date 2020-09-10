Teddy A, BamBam Share Family Photoshoot

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, BamBam and Teddy A have shared behind-the-scenes clip from their recent family photoshoot.

Information Nigeria recalls the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and they unveiled the face of their daughter, Zendaya on Monday.

The couple released a couple of stunning pictures on their individual social media pages on the same day.

The lovebirds, who met on popular, Big Brother Naija reality TV show, finally released a vlog on their joint YouTube account called ‘BAMTEDDYTV’.

The video clip captures the whole events that happened during the course of the photoshoot.

Watch the video below: