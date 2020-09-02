TB Joshua sends a powerful message to Lionel Messi

Popular Nigerian Pastor, Temitope Balogun Joshua has advised Argentina international Lionel Messi not to leave Spanish side Barcelona bitter and offended.

There have been serious concerns over the future of Lionel Messi after the Argentine told the club’s chiefs that he wants to leave Nou Camp this summer.

And since he handed in a transfer request, Barcelona chiefs have been looking for ways to convince the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to stay at the club.

While speaking on his official twitter page, Prophet TB Joshua stated clearly that Lionel Messi should keep his superb relationship with Barcelona.

“It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended.

It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss,” the 57-year-old explained.