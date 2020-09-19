‘Take Care Of Your Mother While She Is Still Alive’ – Actor Ibrahim Suleiman

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman, has taken to Twitter to share his take on how mothers should be treated while they are still alive.

He is of the view that children should take care of their mothers because tomorrow is not certain. His tweet reads:

“If your Mommy is still here, love up on her. Do it now. If she is under the same roof as you, go to her. Give her a hug and tell her you are grateful for her. If you are in the same city, it’s the weekend. Take something nice with you, and go see her. If you aren’t, call. Now. Some of us don’t have that luxury any more. So please don’t waste it. Love and Light”

See his Twitter thread below: