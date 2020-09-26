Tacha Celebrates Teebillz On His Birthday With Lovely Message

Controversial reality TV star, Tacha has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate popular talent manager, Teebillz as he turns a year older.

Information Nigeria recalls Teebillz managed Tacha shortly after she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.

However, the duo parted ways as the reality TV star dissolved her management deal with Teebillz’s company, Billz Vizion.



Taking to the photo-sharing app, Tacha uploaded photos of the talent manager along with a lovely message.

“My Mentor My Teacher My All! Thank you TJ for Everything! God BLESS you BIG Happy BIG BANG Birthday,” she captioned her post.

