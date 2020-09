Big brother Naija 2019 housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha has celebrated her disqualification anniversary.

Recall that Tacha was disqualified on September 27th 2019, one week to the finale, for assaulting her fellow housemate, Mercy.

Mercy also got two strikes as a result of the fight they both had.

Tacha who was tagged ’89’ by her fans have now taken to Instagram to break down in tears as she praised God for not letting her down despite what people said about her.