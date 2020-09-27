Tacha Breaks Down In Tears While Celebrating Her Disqualification Anniversary (Video)

Popular reality TV star, Tacha Akide was overcome with emotion while she was celebrating her disqualification anniversary on Saturday.

It’s now a year since the reality TV star was booted off from the Big Brother Naija season 4 Pepper Dem edition over infringement of rules.

The reality TV star shared a video in which she broke down in tears as she remembered her disqualification.

In the video she shared, Tacha can also be seen singing praise and worship as she also expressed her gratitude to God for seeing her through.

See her full posts below: