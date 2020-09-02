Suspected fraudster forced to eat the faeces he was caught with in Delta state (Video)

A suspected fraudster was caught with human faeces in the Okpanam area of Delta state and after discovering what was in his possession, residents and authorities in the community made good sure he faced the greatest embarrassment of his life.

The man who reportedly came into the Delta community from Anambra state was made to eat the faeces after he was caught with it by some vigilante members.

When interrogated by residents of the community, he affirmed that he needed the human faeces for a money ritual purpose.