Super Eagles move up two places in September FIFA rankings to be 29th in the world

Nigeria has moved up two spots from 31st to 29th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings.

The rankings were published on FIFA’s official website on Thursday.

It means the Super Eagles are now the third best country in Africa, only behind Senegal (20th) and Tunisia (26th).

Nigeria’s opponents in the 2021 AFCON qualifying series did not make any progress in the rankings.

Benin Republic and Lesotho remained at 84th and 139th respectively, while Sierra Leone dropped to 119th.

Also, there was no progress made by the Eagles’ 2022 World Cup qualifying opponents, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic and Liberia.

Cape Verde and Liberia are 78th and 152nd respectively and Central Africa Republic dropped one spot to 110th.

Daily Post