“Summer Money Over Summer Body” – DJ Cuppy Says As She Admits Adding Weight

Popular Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy has told her social media followers that she has put on ‘healthy weight’ and not ‘fat’.

The disc jockey, who recently released her highly anticipated debut album dubbed “Original Copy”, revealed she is currently focused on her priority which involves making more money.

Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote;

“Not gonna lie, I have PUT ON WEIGHT! 😅 My Priority- Health? Yes. Weight? No. Said it last year and I’ll say it again… SUMMER MONEY OVER SUMMER BODY! #CuppyDat”

See her post below: