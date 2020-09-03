“Summer money over Summer body” – DJ Cuppy reveals priority

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy has chosen to secure the bag rather than gain the weight this summer season.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, the Apple Radio host addressed people who are always commenting that she’s adding too much weight. Unbothered about their comments, Cuppy says she’d rather put in the work for the money than for the body.

“Yes, I know I have PUT ON WEIGHT! My Priority- Health? Yes. Weight? No. Said it last year and I’ll say it again… SUMMER MONEY OVER SUMMER BODY! #cuppyDat”, she wrote.