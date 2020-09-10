Strike: Doctors, FG Reach Agreement To Call Off Strike Today

The industrial action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is set to be called on Thursday after reaching an agreement with the federal government.

Recall that the resident doctors commenced their strike on Monday after stating that the federal government failed to meet its demands.

Also Read: Ngige Asks Resident Doctors To End Strike, Embrace Dialogue

However, they met the federal government led by the Minister for Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige to negotiate.

An agreement signed by both parties after the conciliation meeting held at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on Wednesday, said: “In view of these understandings, NARD will consult with its executive council within the next 24 hours with a view to calling off the strike by tomorrow, September 10, 2020.”

Information Nigeria recalls that the resident doctors embarked on an indefinite strike in all federal and state hospitals nationwide on Monday.

The doctors demanded provision of group life insurance for them and other health care workers and payment of death-in-service benefit to next of kin/beneficiaries; universal implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act in all federal and state hospitals; immediate review of the hazard allowance of healthcare workers and payment of the COVID-19 inducement allowance as agreed during the stakeholders’ meeting.