Stop Opening Your Legs To Useless Men – Bobrisky Tells Women

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, also known as Bobrisky shared some words of advice with his fans specifically women.

The crossdresser advised women to stop sleeping with “useless men”.

In his words;

“My advise to you women is, stop opening your legs to useless guys. Having baby to hold a man is not the priority. The priority is for you to live good, to live that baby girl life, to live that big girl life. See, when you are rich and famous, men will look for you. Stop opening your legs and think you want to hold a man down with pregnancy.”

Read Also: ‘I Like How Beyonce Keeps Her Personal Life Private’, Fan Says

Watch the video below: