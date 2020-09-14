“Stop opening your legs to useless men” – Bobrisky advices women

Controversial Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky has advised women to stop opening their legs to “useless men”.

According to the self-acclaimed male barbie, having a baby to hold a man is not the priority, that the priority is for you to live good, to live that baby girl life, to live that big girl life.

The brand influencer made this know via a video on his Snapchat.

“My advise to you women is, stop opening your legs to useless guys. Having baby to hold a man is not the priority. The priority is for you to live good, to live that baby girl life, to live that big girl life. See, when you are rich and famous, men will look for you. Stop opening your legs and think you want to hold a man down with pregnancy.” he said.