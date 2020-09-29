“Stop mocking God. You’re not 27,” – Actress CHIDIMMA EXCEL confronts Reality Star Mercy Eke

BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, is currently celebrating her 27th birthday and fans have been sending in their best wishes.

However, an actress known on Instagram as CHIDIMMA EXCEL, took to the comment section of Mercy Eke’s birthday photos to claim that the reality star is lying about her age.

According to Chidimma, Mercy is well over 35 years.

Her comment reads ;

Mercy please you have passed 35 years 🙄🙄 is not you mercy from egbu imo state again 😳🙆 well Happy birthday to you but please 27 years is embarrassing. To God’s glory and life he gave you . Even my relationship who knew you from primary school, to secondary that both of you attended is more than 39 years 😂. Girls Sabi bring down their age oh… See mercy Bikonu🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 mercy !!!mercy!!! 27 years 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Aunty mercy Biko stop mucking God’s grace in your life Biko you are more than 35 if not 40 years forget your small body 😏 we the imo state owerri north know you well . Egbu brought up can testify if I’m lying … My point is glorify God for longer life he has given you not 27 years Biko Aunty mercy