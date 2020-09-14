Stop Insulting Obasanjo, Accept His Words Of Wisdom: Secondus To Presidency

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus has cautioned the presidency against attacking former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo over his comments on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that some days ago, the former President expressed that “Nigeria is becoming a failed and divided state under President Buhari.”

Also Read: Nigeria Becoming A Failed State, Divided Under Buhari – Obasanjo

The remark has so far generated mixed reactions from different political actors in the country.

Officers in President Buhari’s cabinet in response to the statement have lambasted the former President on his comments on President Buhari.

Reacting to the response from the Presidency, Secondus expressed that the criticisms of Obasanjo should be taken as words of wisdom.

But Secondus said the elder statesman deserves commendation “for standing up to save the country at its worst time in history.”

He accused the presidency of playing to the gallery, instead of “embracing the words of wisdom from patriotic elders.”