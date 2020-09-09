“Still can’t believe we’ve never met” – Tiwa Savage says as she gets surprise gifts from Tacha (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide recently sent some amazing gifts to popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage as appreciation for an act of kindness she extended towards her.

Tiwa shared a video on her official Instagram page showing the gifts that Tacha surprised her with.

According to the singer, she got the gifts from the reality TV star despite the fact that they had never met before.

In the video, the mother of one seemed to be in a shopping plaza when the gifts arrived and she was spotted holding her chest in shock while cross-checking them.

A box containing T-shirts and makeup kits was spotted in the clip.

Tiwa Savage also got two boxes of cakes, with one of them having a design of her latest album Celia.

Describing Tacha as a sweet soul, the Eminado crooner thanked her for her show of love while praying to God to bless her.

“thank you so much. God bless your beautiful soul. still can’t believe we’ve never met but you’ve been in my corner. Thank you thank you thank you,” Tiwa wrote.