Stella Damasus, Daniel Ademinokan Reportedly Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Veteran actress, Stella Damasus and her 3rd husband, Daniel Ademinokan are no longer on each other’s following lists on Instagram.

According to unconfirmed reports, the couple have allegedly gone their separate ways.

A recent check on their Instagram accounts show that they have unfollowed each other.

Information Nigeria recalls Daniel is the estranged husband of actress, Doris Simeon and they have a son together while Stella has two daughters from her first marriage.

See screenshot of their accounts below: