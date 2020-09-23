Stay single if you love too hard — Uti Nwachukwu

Nollywood actor Uti Nwachukwu has advised those who love too hard to remain single as this generation doesn’t appreciate that anymore.

According to the Big Brother Africa winner, this generation doesn’t appreciate someone who loves too hard therefore it will be best if they remain single.

It quite unfortunate those who love too hard find themselves loving those who don’t care about that resulting in a heartbreak a few months or years later.

Going by the advice of Uti Nwachukwu, all those who fall in this category needs to remain single to have their peace of mind as they aren’t appreciated by this generation.

Screenshot below;