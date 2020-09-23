‘Stay Single If You Love Too Hard’ – Uti Nwachukwu Advises Fans

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has shared some important words of advice with his fans and followers on Instagram.

The winner of Big Brother Africa 5 put out a post in which he advised people who love hard not to go into any relationship to avoid being taken for granted.

The post reads;

”If you love too hard just stay single because people in this generation don’t appreciate that shit anymore.”

Nwachukwu captioned the post with the words;

“ORRRR STAY SINGLE UNTIL YOU LEARN TO LOVE SOFT”

See his post below: