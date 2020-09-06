Southern Kaduna Killings: Some Religious Leaders’ Reckless Statements To Blame, Says El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has called on religious leaders to end the killings in Southern Kaduna.

The Governor remarked that the reckless statements of religious leaders is at the root of the crisis.

El-Rufai stated this on Saturday, when the National Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah wa Iqamatul Sunnah, Sheikh Abdullahi Lau and other Izala leaders paid him a visit.

“If religious leaders decide firmly that people should live in peace and preach that consistently, it will lead to peaceful coexistence in our state.”

El-Rufai also said that the root of the crisis in southern Kaduna “lies in differences in religion and ethnicity. And religious leaders can play a very unifying or divisive role. What we have witnessed in the last few years is that they have been playing a more divisive than a unifying role.”

“That is why we welcome the outreach by religious leaders and we presented them with all the facts, and for them to use the holy books to guide how they will preach to their congregations,” the governor added.