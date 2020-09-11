Southern Kaduna Crisis Due To Unemployment, Absence Of Cordial Relations – NTRC

The absence of cordial inter-community relations in Southern Kaduna has been pinpointed to be the major factor contributing to conflicts within the region according to the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council (NTRC).

This was made known in a communiqué issued at the end of the Executive Committee meeting of the council signed by the Emir of Gummi, Alhaji Lawal Hassan.

The traditional rulers called on the various communities to embrace peace and bury the hatchet for peace to reign.

The traditional leaders also called on political leaders to assign special responsibilities and provide desired logistics to them for them to assist in containing the security challenges in their domains.