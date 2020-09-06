Soso Soberekon Visits Davido After Declaring His Intention To Run For Governor Of Rivers State

Nigerian artist, Davido, recently had a surprise visit from entertainment executive, Soso Soberekon and he was excited to have the latter in his Banana Island mansion.

A video that captures Soso Soberekon as he discusses with Davido in his compound has been made available online.

“Our governor”, Davido can be seen chanting in the short video. Other crew members of DMW were also present and they all hailed Soso Soberekon as he made his way back into his waiting vehicle. “Excellency, My Excellency”, they all continued to chant.

The chants are not unconnected to the fact that Soso Soberekon has declared his interest to run for the governorship elections in Rivers state in 2023.

Soborekon in a post shared on Tuesday, September 1, declared his intention run for as governor of Rivers state come 2023.

The business noted that he made the decision to offer himself for the position after making several consultations. Soberekon in his announcement also disclosed that he intends to offer a purposeful and competent leadership to build the future of Rivers State.

See the video below: