Sophia Momodu Shares Stunning Photos; Says ‘It Is Plenty’

Music star Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu uploaded a couple of photos via her Instagram page on Friday.

In the photos, Momodu can be sitting on a black table as she rocked a grey bra top and biker shorts along with a white jacket.

The mum of one also wore some colorful waist beads and she showed off her latest hairstyle which is the fulani braids.

The curvy fashion entrepreneur caught fans attention as she also captioned her post with popular street slang; “It’s plenty”

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Celebrates 40th Birthday (Photos)

See her full post below: