Sophia Momodu Celebrates Imade On National Daughter’s Day

Fashion entrepreneur, Sophia Momodu has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter, Imade Adeleke on National Daughter’s Day.

It is no news that that the fashion entrepreneur is the mother of singer, Davido’s first child.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the single mother of one posted a couple of photos featuring her baby girl along with a sweet message.

Momodu wrote;

“A daughter is God’s way of saying, ‘thought you could use a life long friend”. Happy daughter’s day @realimadeadeleke mommy loves you ❤️ #NationalDaughtersDay”

See the post below: