Nollywood actor Wole Ojo has slammed those still calling Ozo a coward for “ignoring” Nengi at the Big Brother Naija Saturday night party.

The actor who noted that Ozo’s mum might have talked sense into him, wondered why people still call the reality show star a coward now he’s awakened.

Wole Ojo wrote;

Eyes don clear! Mummy go don talk sense enter coconut head! Welcome to the “cowardly”! Hiiisssssss! Sometimes it’s good to be a “coward”