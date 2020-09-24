“Some of you perform ‘Cunnilingus’ but find washing a woman’s pant dirty? Who are you deceiving?” – Man says as Nigerians troll Neo for washing Vee’s pants

A Nigerian life coach, Solomon Buchi has taken to Twitter to give his two cents on the discovery that Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo washed his love interest, Vee’s panties.

It was earlier reported that the BBNaija: Lockdown finalist, in a bid to make his love interest happy, took over the washing of her undies while she spread them after he had rinsed them.

As they were discussing during the domestic chore, Vee called Neo’s attention to the fact that one of her panties was missing and this made viewers realize that the action of gentleman — it then caused a frenzy on social media as users trolled him for washing a lady’s undies.

The trolling Neo’s receiving on social media, caused Solomon Buchi to react as he says that most of the men who are trolling Neo for his gesture, and calling him “dirty” are actually the same people who perform “Cunnilingus” on a lady, thus making them hypocritical.

Solomon wrote,

“Neo washed Vee’s pant and what’s wrong with that? NOTHING. Women wash their man’s underwear most of the time, clean up their dirty houses. So why do we feel disgusted and surprised when a man washes a woman’s pant? It’s not a piece of shit. It’s an underwear!!! The hypocrisy is much. I want know: is it about hygiene? But wait, some of you men perform Cunnilingus but you find washing a woman’s pant dirty? Who are you deceiving? Get off it dear.”