Some Of Our Ad Hoc Staff, Election Results Missing In Orhionmwon LG — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reported electoral violence in Orhionmwon local government.

Mr Paul Omokore, the Director, Planning and Monitoring the Edo Governorship Election Virtual Situation Control Room made this known.

He expressed that election results sheets hijacked by hoodlums were also unaccounted for.

Read Also: Edo Guber: Obaseki In Early Lead

He also alleged that some of its ad hoc staff assigned to Urhonigbe South, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, were yet to be accounted for.

According to him, the missing ad-hoc staff were deployed to polling units 06 and 07 in Ward 8, adding that violence had escalated to five more polling units in the LGA.

He, however, pointed out that some of the ballot boxes have been retrieved by security agencies.