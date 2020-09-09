Soldiers kill Benue’s ‘Most Wanted Criminal,’ Gana

The Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa state, Maj. -Gen. Monday Ali has confirmed the killing of Terwase Akwaza, alias “Gana.”

He said that Gana was killed at a roadblock mounted by the Army along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi road following an exchange of gunfire.

The Benue state government had in 2015 granted amnesty to over 500 persons including Gana, who were terrorizing parts of Benue and Taraba states.

However, contrary to expectations most of those granted amnesty relapsed into criminality.

As a result of many heinous activities, in 2017, Terwase was declared wanted by the Police.

Also in the same year, the Benue state government placed a N10 million bounty on him.

Briefing newsmen on the fight against banditry, the Commander said that 40 armed members of Gana’s gang were captured during the operation.