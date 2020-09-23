“Social distance please, her feelings are not stable” – social media reacts to photo of Ozo and Diane

The current viral photo of recently evicted BBNaija housemate, Ozo, shows him in the company of former BBNaija PepperDem season 4 star, Diane.

Ozo until now has kept it on the low key after his eviction.

The two looked good in the photograph, we pray the two have a surprise for their fans.

A fan of Ozo with the username @NayigaJackie2 reacted and said: “Nengi must know this”.

The photo was posted on twitter by Noble Igwe

See some reactions from the fans and viewers:

@lavenderose said: “Did she vote for him or even open her mouth to ask her fans the vote for him? No! Now he’s out she’s taking a photograph with him like she’s in a modelling contest! , Even leaning!Uwafiiid. Nobody should come for me o. I’m not as cool as Ozo or Superion. I’m a one man squad!”.

@Zoba said: “Elozonam laughed at Ozo while his dream girl can’t wait to steal a picture with same Ozo. E.K Gwuru”.

@Lasita said: “God No! Diane falls quickly we know it was Sirdee, Tuoyo, Nelson, Elo and Mawuli please save Ozo from this one, her feelings are not stable.Ozo is only for Nengi, social distance please”.

@Morena said: “Diane I love you but remove ur hand from there,e get why? Ozo shift”.

@Sharon said: “If Nengi can defend ozo over duvet heist wey him plan like he never did …. imagine fighting a woman over ozo Diane we protected dialo and u decided to separate …. its not like u are ozo’s spec oooo but please shift before nengi comes out”.

@amku said: “Who is this girl now🤦‍♀️! We can’t be having Ozo pics with other ladies trending before “ Ozone’s “ pic ! No I don’t like this”.

@Dame said: “Errrrhmmmm coughs and clears throat madam diane abeg please just shift from Ozoemena please, carry your wahala and go, no respect at all, just go,with all the packaging Ozoemena still swallow you hands down”.