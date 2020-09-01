‘So You Think Because Laycon Is Ugly He Doesn’t Deserve To Be Among You’ – Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken a swipe at those who criticize Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon due to his looks.

Taking to her Insta-story, the actress shared a post in which she also revealed that she is throwing her weight behind the reality TV star.

Blessing wrote;

“Ya all talk down on that nigga too damn much, he did not create himself. He was created by the same God that created you and I…

“So cus he’s ugly he doesn’t deserve to be among you? When Una no be God..It’s LAYCON or no one #icons.”

See her post below: