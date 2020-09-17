SMILES ALL THE WAY AS WINNERS EMERGE IN THE vivo MEGA GIVEAWAY PROMO

Love- A willingness to prioritize another’s well-being and happiness above your own

As humans, we are more endeared towards people, institutions and brands that tend to

show us genuine love and attention. Perhaps, this is why certain smartphone brands

like vivo have maintained top of mind awareness amongst smartphone users around the

world, particularly in Nigeria.

For these brands, it isn’t just about their innovative smartphones but also the immense

contributions they make towards improving the livelihoods of smartphone users.

Just recently, vivo kicked off its Mega Giveaway Promo!! as a means to show love to

their loyal consumers and Nigerians as a whole.

The online mega giveaway promo started 1st September 2020 and the first live raffle

draw show held on Monday 7th September 2020, with vivo having its first 5 five winners

from 5 different cities in Nigeria.

The five winners who are Mr Jimoh (Ibadan), Mrs Chibuike (Uyo), Deborah (Ilorin),

Nonye Daughter (Port Harcourt) and Deborah Tyopgusu (Taraba) all went home with a

new vivo Y91C and a gift bag full of goodies.

It’s not too late, you too can be a lucky winner!

The vivo Mega Giveaway Promo is still on for another three weeks and there are still

tons of amazing gifts to be won. For the next two Mondays which would be the 14th and

21st of September, winners still would go home with new Y91c smartphones and a

goodies filled gift bags.

The MEGA DRAW by 12noon on the 2nd of October would be the last of it and just as

the saying goes “you save the best for the last”, there are amazing gifts such as Smart

TVs, Double door refrigerators, generators, amongst other things to be won that day.

You want to participate in the Mega Giveaway Promo? Simple. All you have to do is;

Buy any vivo smartphone at any of the vivo authorized retail store.

Upon buying a vivo phone, a raffle ticket is immediately given to you and you are

expected to fill the ticket correctly. After filling, you will submit the duplicate copy to the

sales agent at the store.

This one ticket automatically qualifies you for both weekly, and grand MEGA draw.

To complete the process, follow the vivo Nigeria fans club on Facebook and share your

vivo smartphone experience. Trust me, you’d have amazing testimonies to share.

The highlight of the vivo Mega Giveaway Promo is that with just one raffle ticket, you

can participate in the both the weekly draws and the grand finale raffle draw. I mean,

buying any vivo smartphone in the month of September and boom, you are carting

away amazing prizes.

For brands like vivo that continually put in the best for their consumers, they will

continually hold the reins in the smartphone industry.

You want to know more about the vivo Mega Giveaway? Kindly check out vivo Nigeria

on Instagram and Facebook.