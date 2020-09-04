Skales Announces New Music Video, ‘God is Good’

Nigerian singer and rapper, Skales, has announced the pending release of the music video to his song, ‘God is Good’.

The award-winning artist took to his official Twitter page on Friday afternoon to announce by sharing a short clip from the full video. He captions it thus:

“The world may be in a state of chaos, but nothing trumps God’s goodness. The official video for ‘God is Good’ arrives today. Lock into my @youtube channel at 4pm WAT for the premiere. youtu.be/NNMD2VSmdkU”

Skales released his EP, ‘The Healing Process’ on June 19. According to the artist, ‘The Healing Process’ is an “oral hike through years of stardom-induced anxiety, heart ache and search for peace.”

See Skales’ Twitter Post below: