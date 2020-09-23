Singer Wurld dragged for allegedly shading Wizkid

Fans of Wizkid are so quick in defending their favorite if someone compares an artist to their favorite and says something wrong.

This is the situation singer Wurld has found himself in and is been dragged for shading Wizkid after claiming a certain pattern of singing isn’t his style.

A Wizkid fan who felt that he has shaded Wizkid for saying his way of singing isn’t his style asked him to apologize to Wizkid for the slander.

But others think otherwise saying just because he said something isn’t his style doesn’t mean he has shaded anyone and there’s no reason asking him to apologize.

Screenshot below;