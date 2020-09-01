Singer, Waje slays like a sweet 16 as she celebrates 40th birthday (Photos)

Veteran Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe, professionally known as Waje, has stunned in beautiful photos as she celebrates her 40th birthday today.

The vocalist clocked 40 today, September 1, 2020 and fas still find it difficult to believe she’s 40 yet looks younger than her age.

The beautiful singer first gained prominence after she was featured on the remake of P-Square’s “Omoge Mi”.

Waje as gospel artiste sang beautiful tunes to the delight of Church Of God Mission founder late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, who was impressed with her singing and decided to help her during her entire secondary school days.

Taking to Instagram, she shared new pictures and wrote, “Thank you for all for riding with me and being a part of my story….. My life is a testimony of God love.

A love with no reservation, without my perfection. Thank you for loving me for no reason. Happy

birthday.”

Waje was born on 01,09,1980, in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. She’s the first born and the first daughter of her family. She grew up in Benin City, following her parent’s relocation. Her parents got divorced when she was a child.

She later relocated to Enugu and bagged a first degree in social work from University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Waje is a single mother of a lovely daughter, Emerald.