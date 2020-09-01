Singer Waje Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe, better known as Waje, is in a celebratory mood as she clocked 40-years-old on Tuesday.

The singer and single mum of one flooded her Instagram feed with stunning pictures to mark her big day.

In the photos, the birthday girl effortlessly rocked a vibrant yellow dress.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Waje captioned one of her post with the words;

“My life is a testimony of God love.

A love with no reservation, without my perfection

Thank you for loving me for no reason.

Happy birthday”

Read Also: Mercy Johnson Shares Adorable Video Of Her Daughter; Wishes Fans ‘Happy New Month’

See more photos below: