Singer Teni Says Ozo Should Leave Nengi Alone

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has reacted to the relationship between BBNaija housemates, Ozo and Nengi.

The award-winning artist took to her official Twitter page to share a video of herself watching the reality TV show in her living room. Focusing on her television screen, Teni’s voice can be heard in the background.

Her caption reads:

“OZO DON SUFFER OOO! OZO SHOULD LEAVE NENGI NA”

In the video, Ozo can be seen trying to touch Nengi as he stares into her eyes. She removes his hand from her body and tells him that she is not interested.

Teni’s voice is loud in the video. She says:

“Ozo, stand up. I command you to stand up. I command you to stand up for 600 years.”

Information Nigeria recalls Noble Igwe tweeted about the relationship between both housemates, saying that their love has blossomed and become stronger.

See Teni’s tweet below:

Watch the video below: