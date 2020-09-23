Singer Tems Unveils Track List For Her New EP, ‘For Broken Ears’

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Tems
Tems

Fast-rising Afro-pop/Afro-R&B singer, Tems, has unveiled the track list for her upcoming EP titled ‘For Broken Ears’. The singer, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, took to her official Twitter page on Friday, September 18 to announce the date for its release.

FOR BROKEN EARS. THE EP SEPTEMBER 25TH“, she wrote.

On Tuesday evening, she unveiled the track list on her page with the caption:

“FOR BROKEN EARS. TRACKLIST”

The EP has seven tracks altogether, with one interlude. Already, Tems has released a single from the EP and it it titled ‘Damages’.

Read AlsoPatoranking Distributes Food Items To Lagosians

Her musical career officially began in 2018. Her fame grew after the release of her 2019 single, ‘Try Me’.

See Tems’ tweet below:

Tems’ tweet

See the track list below:

For Broken Ears Tracklist
For Broken Ears Tracklist

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here