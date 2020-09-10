Singer Simi Spotted Dancing With Her Daughter (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi recently posted an adorable video with her daughter, Adejare via her Insta-story.

The video clip sees the singer grooving to a song while cradling her cute baby girl in her arms.

Information Nigeria recalls Simi welcomed her first child with her husband, Adekunle Gold in June.

However, the couple first confirmed that they were expecting a baby in April when Simi showed off her baby bump in the music video for her single “Duduke” which went viral.

Watch the video here.