Singer Seyi Shay Teases Fans With Raunchy Photo

Popular Nigerian singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, better known as Seyi Shay, has set social media on fire by releasing a raunchy photo.

The ‘Irawo’ crooner recently dropped a new song, dubbed ‘Tuale’ which features Ycee, Zlatan and Small Doctor.

The song was also co-produced by Dr Amir Aladdin and Rexxie.

Taking to Instagram, Seyi Shay teased her fans with the sexy photo of herself and she reminded them to listen to the new song by clicking on the link in her bio.



See her full post below: